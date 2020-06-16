High-speed chase in Altoona ends after driver crosses Cambria County line

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Police called off a high-speed chase that started in the city after the driver crossed the Cambria County line.

Altoona police report that they noticed the driver of the car driving the wrong way down a one way street in the city around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday morning. Police attempted a traffic stop when the car took off, running red lights and reaching high speeds.

The driver, who was not identified, was followed to the Cambria County line where police chose to end the chase for safety reasons.

The Altoona Police Departement states that they have given all information to Pennsyvania State Police to investigate.