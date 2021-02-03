High Schooler appointed as student representative on State College Borough Council

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the first time, there is a seat on the State College Borough Council for a local high school student.

Clarissa Theiss contacted the borough in the spring of 2020 asking about the possibility for a student representative to join the board.

Last night, Theiss was unanimously approved by the council to serve as that representative.

For the future, this representative must be on a student organization at the State College Area High School but they do not have to be a resident of the State College borough.