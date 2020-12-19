High school students called to help healthcare workers

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As long term care facilities battle COVID-19, one State College high school junior felt called to help.

Waverly Huang gathered five of her friends from Pennsylvania to Washington state, and created the YouthLead fundraising team.

Huang decided to create a GoFundMe for Centre Crest nursing home in Centre County. She says their goal is to purchase $20 gift cards for all 260 employees.

“Senior citizens are the most vulnerable at this time, especially in towns like Bellefonte or State College. To put it very bluntly, it is disheartening to see that and I wanted to do something about it,” says Huang.

So far, they’ve raised $5,490. Huang says the gifts will be delivered by Christmas Eve.