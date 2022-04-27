ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–Hundreds of high school seniors learned about future career options at Altoona’s Blair County Chamber Commerce and Rotary Career Fair.

This fair returned to the Blair County Convention Center after missing two year to the pandemic. Sophomores from Blair, Cambria, and Bedford counties participated with professionals.

At least 85 employers from multiple industries sat with students to explain more about their jobs and how to get into their industry. The students had 20-minute conversations with four different industries that they chose.

Owner of AFC Federal Credit Union, Steve Dalecki, said that this allows students to network with professionals and learn more about different careers that they can experience.

“It just gets them to start to think about what their career potentially is and what their options are,” Dalecki said. “It gets them thinking about what they’ll be interested in secondary education or jumping into the workforce after high school.”

The commerce received positive feedback from the students about the experience. They plan to have the fair next year.