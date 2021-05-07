Hershey recalls Chocolate Shell Topping

HERSHEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Hershey Company (Hershey) announced a voluntary recall of a batch of Hershey’s Chocolate Shell Topping after learning that the bottles were filled with the incorrect product.

The 7.25-ounce bottle with a Universal Product Code (UPC) of 346000 had 1,700 bottles filled with the Health Shell Topping which contains almonds. Hershey issued the recall to protect the health of individuals who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds, as per a press release.

The bottles were shipped nationwide between April 15 and May 3 and hold the product code of 25JSAS1. Hershey’s Chocolate Shell Topping purchased before April 15 are not included in the recall.

Hershey has notified all retail stores that received the product of the recall and instructed the vendors to remove the product from their shelves.

Any customers who purchased the recalled Chocolate Shell Topping should not consume the product and may contact Hershey Customer Relations by phone — 1-866-528-6848— or website for a full refund.

No other Shell Topping flavors are affected by the recall.