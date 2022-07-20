BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A number of drugs are off the streets of Logan Township following a drug bust in the early morning of Tuesday.

On Tuesday, July 19 at around 2:30 a.m. a vehicle was spotted by a Logan Patrol officer. The officer noted that it was in a suspicious location and continued to check out the vehicle.

The Patrol Officer made contact and immediately observed several indicators of potential narcotics. A search warrant was obtained and conducted at which time 12 and a half bricks of heroin (632 stamps), 11 grams of meth, $1869 cash, suboxone pills, packaging material and scales were located. The individual was taken to Blair County Prison for arraignment on all charges.

The name of the individual has not been released at this time.