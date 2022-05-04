BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two people are facing drug charges after an investigation led to the discovery of heroin and paraphernalia on Monday.

Police were surveying the Roadways Motel in Altoona when they saw Ezra Hoover, 27, of Morrisdale and Carly Brown, 22, of Huntingdon putting items in the back of a silver GMC SUV. Both of them had warrants out for their arrest according to the criminal complaint.

Ezra Hoover, 27 and Carly Brown, 22

Hoover got into the passenger seat and Brown got into the back before the SUV left the motel. Police followed before pulling it over between Scott Avenue and Logan Boulevard. When police confirmed it was Hoover in the passenger seat, they put him in custody, according to charges.

While searching Hoover, police found he was in possession of heroin and they also found paraphernalia in the vehicle. He also told officers about a lockbox on his property that contained drugs, according to charges.

Brown was reportedly let go but police later learned that Brown got a ride to Philadelphia that night to get drugs, according to a complaint filed against her.

When the car took the I-99 Bald Eagle exit on the way back from Philly, officers pulled it over and found a “large amount of heroin and meth” in the vehicle as noted in her complaint.

Hoover and Brown face felony drug charges of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver along with additional misdemeanor charges.

The duo is lodged in Blair County Prison with a preliminary hearing set for May 10. Hoover has bail set at $25,000 while Brown has bail set at $85,000.