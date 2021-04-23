Centre County man found with over 1,400 bags of heroin

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County man was taken into custody Friday afternoon after police discovered over $14,000 worth of heroin in the trunk of his car.

LARRY DAVID JR.

Larry David Jr., 44, faces multiple felony and misdemeanor drug-related charges. Police executed a search warrant on David after he allegedly sold large amounts of heroin and crack cocaine to police informants in November of 2020 and February of 2021. He was pulled over when he was traveling on Route 322 toward State College.

In total, police found 1,450 bags of suspected heroin, $580 in cash and two cell phones. The street value is listed at $14,500, according to the charges filed.

David was denied bail at his preliminary arraignment. Preliminary hearing scheduled for April 28.