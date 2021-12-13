Heritage Visitor’s Center coming to Philipsburg in 2022

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Two counties are coming together to highlight the rich history of Philipsburg. Centre and Clearfield county’s tourism authorities are working together to bring to light the lumber and coal mining past of Philipsburg Borough. The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau and the Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority agreed to put forward $10,000 each to bring light to the rich history of Philipsburg borough.

“We were built on lumber heritage and coal. And those businesses have helped us develop into these really nice counties and towns,” Josiah Jones said the director, CCRTA and Visit Clearfield County.

The heritage visitors center is something Jones said will help turn Philipsburg into a destination for travelers. A location for the center has not been decided yet — but should come soon, with hopes to open the center by summer 2022.

“An opportunity for us to bring something to Philipsburg. And a heritage center would probably be the best piece,” Jones said.

“We just felt that with the rich history that exists in both the counties there. That it was really an opportunity to educate the traveling public about those historical assets,” said Fritz Smith, president/CEO of the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau

The growth that will come to Philipsburg is due to a spark in tourism in central pa. Jones said hotel numbers across Clearfield County rebounded tremendously this year. Making the idea, that’s been floated around for several years a reality.

“We’re going to be able to have some historical societies, and many other historical organizations bring some sort of memorabilia or information in there about what they have to offer,” Jones said.

When it’s all said and done, Fritz believes the center will be a destination for all ages.

“This will be a must-stop on the destinations for school groups, for retirees in the area who are looking for things to do in orange city in learning about the history of the county,” Smith said.