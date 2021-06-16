Lumber Heritage Trail adds new stop in Patton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new signpost has been added to the Lumber Heritage Trail at the Rock Run Visitors Center in Patton.

According to the Lumber Heritage Region, this will be the 14th stop on the trail. The Rock Run Recreation Area has over 140 miles of trails for ATV and UTV riders.

Executive Director of the Lumber Heritage Region, Holly Komonczi said the best post about the signpost is the potential for a great selfie.

“The vista is amazing at all angles,” Komonczi said.

The Lumber Heritage Trail spans across 15 counties in Pennsylvania.

LUMBER HERITAGE TRAIL STOPS

  1. Forest County Historical Museum
  2. Warren County Visitors Bureau
  3. Penn Brad Oil Museum
  4. Knox and Kane Rail Trail (End Point)
  5. Pennsylvania Lumber Museum
  6. Pennsylvania Grand Canyon
  7. Greater Renovo Area Heritage Park
  8. Driftwood/Bucktail Monument
  9. Straub Brewery
  10. Punxsutawney Phil
  11. Smicksburg Heritage Museum
  12. Bilgers Rocks
  13. John Henry Simler House
  14. Rock Run Recreational Area

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss