Lumber Heritage Trail adds new stop in Patton

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new signpost has been added to the Lumber Heritage Trail at the Rock Run Visitors Center in Patton.

According to the Lumber Heritage Region, this will be the 14th stop on the trail. The Rock Run Recreation Area has over 140 miles of trails for ATV and UTV riders.

Executive Director of the Lumber Heritage Region, Holly Komonczi said the best post about the signpost is the potential for a great selfie.

“The vista is amazing at all angles,” Komonczi said.

The Lumber Heritage Trail spans across 15 counties in Pennsylvania.

LUMBER HERITAGE TRAIL STOPS

Forest County Historical Museum Warren County Visitors Bureau Penn Brad Oil Museum Knox and Kane Rail Trail (End Point) Pennsylvania Lumber Museum Pennsylvania Grand Canyon Greater Renovo Area Heritage Park Driftwood/Bucktail Monument Straub Brewery Punxsutawney Phil Smicksburg Heritage Museum Bilgers Rocks John Henry Simler House Rock Run Recreational Area