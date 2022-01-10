Here’s where you can donate to veterans in need in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Laurel Highlands Historical Village is continuing to collect donations for veterans in need.

Donations are being accepted for food, paper goods and hygiene products. According to the historical village, supplies are extremely low at this time.

You can drop off donations at the following locations:

Galleria Mall Lottery Booth (500 Galleria Dr, Johnstown)

Hoss’s Steak and Sea House of Ebensburg (4343 Admiral Peary Hwy)

Kimmie’s Kitchen (3767 William Penn Ave, Johnstown)

Stager’s Store (696 Dulancey Dr, Portage)

If you are a veteran or know of a veteran in need, please contact their office at 814-241-6123.