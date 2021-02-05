Here’s how you can send a beagle a Valentine’s Day card

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Valentine’s Day is around the corner and one organization is making sure you don’t forget about our furry friends.

Nittany Beagle Rescue is accepting Valentine’s Day cards for their five adoptable beagles. The pup who receives the most cards will be the featured beagle for the rest of February and receive an extra special treat.

“It’s an opportunity for people to really show how much they care about these animals, these dogs, that are waiting for a forever home,” says Cathy Kassab, president of Nittany Beagle Rescue.

They’re also accepting donations to go toward the beagles’ veterinary needs.