(WTAJ)–We’re just around the corner from pumpkin season, and some farmers are having a better growing season than in the past.

Way Fruit Farm in Port Matilda and JB Tree Farm in Alexandria begin their pumpkin planting between May and June. Then, they allow them to grow for the remainder of the season.

The pumpkins have done their part and grown in abundance and are much bigger than in previous years. Way Fruit Farm owner Jason Coopey said that the plants are in a healthier state, with that being due to the nice mixture of weather this season.

“The plants are still actually very healthy, which is good cause it’s going to keep the pumpkins growing and healthy,” Coopey said. “When people come out to pick them up in October, they’re going to stay a little better. The handles are going to stay a little bit better, and also the pumpkin. We’re happy the plants are still growing well at this point.”

JB Tree Farm owner Evelyn Bookhammer grows a variety of pumpkins, including warty goblins, jarrahdales and more miniature pumpkins for schools. She said that the pumpkins she’s grown are also larger.

“They seem to be a little bit bigger,” Bookhammer said. “We had a dry spout in July. Since then, there’s been pretty decent rain about every week. So, we thank god when we rain.”

For pumpkins to grow to a decent size, they need to have a mixture of hot and dry weather and slight rain. Coopey said that in his area of Centre County, he got a nice bit of rain that caused them to receive a significant load of pumpkins.

If the farmers had a wet season, the pumpkins could grow fungus and begin to rot. If the season is too dry, the pumpkins won’t grow. For Coopey, he said this is one of the best pumpkin cropping seasons he’s had in a while.

“2020 was really dry, and we had a bad pumpkin year. Last year, we had a decent year,” Coopey said. “This year is even better than last year. Last year was a little too wet for them. They like the hot and dry weather to grow perfectly. Last year was almost a little wet for pumpkins; we didn’t have as many, but everywhere I look, there’s pumpkins.”

Additionally, the farmers are grateful for the bees that helped the plant pollinate this year. Bookhammer said the bees head into the different plants, get pollen on their legs, and spread it to other plants.

Bookhammer also said that while others are talking about a bee shortage, that has not occurred at either farm. Besides the decent weather, Bookhammer owes some credit to the bees.

“We had bees all over the sunflower, the raspberries, and the pumpkins. I’m always grateful,” Bookhammer said. “They’ve been talking about a bee shortage, but we have not seen that here.”

The farms will begin selling their pumpkins soon. Pumpkins are available to buy and can be picked later. JB Tree Farms opens its patch on Friday, September 16.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Way Fruit Farm will open its pumpkin patch Friday, Sept. 30. Folks can pick their pumpkins Friday and Saturday throughout October.