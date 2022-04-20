(WTAJ) — Finding the deadliest roads in Pennsylvania seems like a no-brainer when you look right at Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. The higher the population, the more deadly crashes you’ll find, but what about rural counties like Cameron, Huntingdon and Jefferson?
Site MoneyGeek decided to take a look at that. While the 10 deadliest roads in Pennsylvania sit around Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, they made note of the deadliest road in each of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.
MoneyGeek looked at data from more than 3,000 deadly crashes in Pennsylvania from 2017 to 2019.
As for the WTAJ viewing area and our 10 counties, here’s what MoneyGeek found:
|COUNTY
|FATAL
ACCIDENTS
|DRUNK DRIVING
RELATED
|DISTRACTED DRIVING
RELATED
|SPEEDING
RELATED
|MOST DEADLY
ROAD
|Clearfield
|40
|9
|1
|21
|I-80 Z H Confair
Memorial Hwy
|Somerset
|39
|17
|0
|23
|US-30
Lincoln Hwy
|Cambria
|33
|8
|1
|12
|SR-56
Johnstown Expy
|Centre
|28
|7
|1
|10
|SR-45
Earlystown Rd
|Blair
|26
|4
|2
|14
|I-99
Bud Shuster Hwy
|Bedford
|22
|5
|1
|13
|US-30
Lincoln Hwy
|Huntingdon
|14
|4
|1
|6
|US-22
William Penn Hwy
|Jefferson
|13
|0
|0
|7
|I-80
Keystone Shortway Rd
|Elk
|13
|5
|1
|6
|SR-255
|Cameron
|3
|0
|0
|2
|SR-155
Prospect Park Rd
To see the county breakdown for all 67 counties, you can see MoneyGeek’s full analysis by clicking here.