(WTAJ) — Finding the deadliest roads in Pennsylvania seems like a no-brainer when you look right at Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. The higher the population, the more deadly crashes you’ll find, but what about rural counties like Cameron, Huntingdon and Jefferson?

Site MoneyGeek decided to take a look at that. While the 10 deadliest roads in Pennsylvania sit around Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, they made note of the deadliest road in each of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.

MoneyGeek looked at data from more than 3,000 deadly crashes in Pennsylvania from 2017 to 2019.

As for the WTAJ viewing area and our 10 counties, here’s what MoneyGeek found:

COUNTYFATAL
ACCIDENTS		DRUNK DRIVING
RELATED		DISTRACTED DRIVING
RELATED		SPEEDING
RELATED		MOST DEADLY
ROAD
Clearfield409121I-80 Z H Confair
Memorial Hwy
Somerset3917023US-30
Lincoln Hwy
Cambria338112SR-56
Johnstown Expy
Centre287110SR-45
Earlystown Rd
Blair264214I-99
Bud Shuster Hwy
Bedford225113US-30
Lincoln Hwy
Huntingdon14416US-22
William Penn Hwy
Jefferson13007I-80
Keystone Shortway Rd
Elk13516SR-255
Cameron3002SR-155
Prospect Park Rd

