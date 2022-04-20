(WTAJ) — Finding the deadliest roads in Pennsylvania seems like a no-brainer when you look right at Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. The higher the population, the more deadly crashes you’ll find, but what about rural counties like Cameron, Huntingdon and Jefferson?

Site MoneyGeek decided to take a look at that. While the 10 deadliest roads in Pennsylvania sit around Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, they made note of the deadliest road in each of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.

MoneyGeek looked at data from more than 3,000 deadly crashes in Pennsylvania from 2017 to 2019.

As for the WTAJ viewing area and our 10 counties, here’s what MoneyGeek found:

COUNTY FATAL

ACCIDENTS DRUNK DRIVING

RELATED DISTRACTED DRIVING

RELATED SPEEDING

RELATED MOST DEADLY

ROAD Clearfield 40 9 1 21 I-80 Z H Confair

Memorial Hwy Somerset 39 17 0 23 US-30

Lincoln Hwy Cambria 33 8 1 12 SR-56

Johnstown Expy Centre 28 7 1 10 SR-45

Earlystown Rd Blair 26 4 2 14 I-99

Bud Shuster Hwy Bedford 22 5 1 13 US-30

Lincoln Hwy Huntingdon 14 4 1 6 US-22

William Penn Hwy Jefferson 13 0 0 7 I-80

Keystone Shortway Rd Elk 13 5 1 6 SR-255 Cameron 3 0 0 2 SR-155

Prospect Park Rd

To see the county breakdown for all 67 counties, you can see MoneyGeek’s full analysis by clicking here.