Henderson Twp. receives $2.75 million in water and sewer grants from state government

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Updates are coming to Jefferson County water and sewer systems, After Henderson Township received $2,755,275 from the state government.

It’s a part of the Community Block Grant Development (CBGD) funding project. Governor Tom Wolf awarded more $5.4 million to improve the quality of life for residents in Butler, Fayette, Indiana, Jefferson, and Potter counties.

The grant will be used by the Henderson Township Municipal Authority for a water system improvement project to replace the existing water distribution lines within the system to reduce extensive water loss and construct an elevated water storage tank to increase system water pressure and provide fire protection throughout the community.

The existing waterlines, constructed of thin single wall plastic, have been in place for nearly 50 years and have deteriorated into extremely poor condition.

This project will support 110 residential and six commercial connections.