Hemp festival comes to Elk County and some can get in for free

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Women of Weedville (WOW) and the Pennsylvania Hemp Festival will hold a festival at the Elk County Fairgrounds in Kersey Pa on Sept. 11.

The festival, running from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., will feature music by Clarence Spady, Musical Romance, and Sleepwalker. There will be speakers, hot air balloons, games and activities. There will even be a beer tent for anyone 21 and over, vendors, food trucks and BBQ all in one place.

The festival will have hemp products and information on hemp sustainability as well as a silent auction.

Military ID, Veterans, and First Responders admission is FREE!

Tickets are on sale at www.pennsylvaniahempfestival.com and at the door. Tickets cost $25 in advance or $35 at the gate. Children accompanied by an adult, 12 and under, are free admission. Limited camping space will also be available in a VIP section for Saturday night, by reservation only for $50.

You can also scan the QR code to get tickets ahead of time —>

The festival is focused on supporting local businesses and organizations that are working to improve sustainability through hemp. The mission of the Pennsylvania Hemp Festival is to educate the public about the benefits of industrial hemp and how it can be utilized as an alternative crop for Pennsylvania farmers. The festival will also raise awareness of the economic benefits of industrial hemp for businesses.

“The objective of this festival is to educate, collaborate, network, and connect communities together with the knowledge and purpose of how hemp is important in the farming community, and the Lifestyle & Wellness industry.” Jessie Johnson, Chief of Staff

The Pennsylvania Hemp Festival is dedicated to educating people about hemp, sustainability, and the many benefits of industrial hemp.