“Helping Happy Valley Live” encouraging community to shop local for holidays

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau is partnering with the Chamber of Business and Industry, among other organizations to highlight local businesses this holiday season.

The “Helping Happy Valley Live” initiative will host a Facebook live event, where as many as 46 businesses can showcase their items up for sale. This event will be held from 4 pm – 10 pm on Saturday, December 5.

The Adventure Bureau’s CEO says its an opportunity to help businesses to stay afloat during the pandemic, by shopping local.

“Many of our retail businesses have lost 70-80 percent of their usual business this year so it’s really critical that we help them stay alive during this holiday season, and this is a great opportunity to showcase their products,” said Fritz Smith, CEO of the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau.

There will be gift certificates available for those who want to support Centre County’s businesses, but are out of town.

For more information on the event, visit the Helping Happy Valley Facebook Page.