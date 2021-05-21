Help wanted: DelGrosso’s Amusement Park needs to fill open positions

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the opening day planned for Memorial Day, there are still many open positions at the park.

“We will be opening up for 74th season,” Amy Mearkle, Director of Marketing and Events for DelGrosso’s Amusement Park and Laguna Splash said,

It’s bitter-sweet for the staff because just like most parks, last year the rides were indefinitely shut down.

Mearkle said, “It hurt it was the first time ever it was the first time in the history of DelGrosso’s Park to not be open.”

On top of the pandemic, the park’s pool of job candidates has been shrinking over the last few years.

With roughly 650 full and part-time positions at the park, the administration at DelGrosso‘s still desperately needs to fill roughly 200 as soon as possible.

Mearkle said, “Finding those employees that want to do seasonal work has been a challenge and so we are still in the hiring process.”

Another hurdle park executives are trying to maneuver stems from a major expansion to include water activities in 2018, leaving its own set of complications.

Mearkle said, “We’ve doubled our size therefore doubling the need for our staff As well.”

For anyone interested in a job at Delgrosso’s, applications can be found online.

Mearkle said, “We will be very good with working with other schedules if you have other jobs or maybe you want to do this one or two hours a week or a couple of days a week flexible scheduling is something we do work with.”