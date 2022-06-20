CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Veteran Food Drive collection event will take place around Cambria County to help local men and women who have served this country.

At Ebensburg Walmart from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, June 24, the Laurel Highlands Historical Village (LHHV) will be collecting all food items, paper goods, cleaning supplies, hygiene products and small kitchen appliances.

Donations will also be accepted at the Galleria Mall lottery booth, Hoss’s in Ebensburg or Johnstown, Kimmie’s restaurant in Mundys Corner, Stagers in Portage and Randy’s BiLo in Windber.

“Supplies are extremely low at this time,” organizers said. “Please consider helping our veterans in need.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

For any questions, call the LHHV at 814-241-6123.

The LHHV was founded in 2003 as a non-profit organization to promote the appreciation and understanding of the rich cultural and ethnic diversity of the South Western Pennsylvania Highlands, according to its website. For more information, click here.