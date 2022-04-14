JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Summer is right around the corner and The Greater Johnstown Community YMCA is getting ready to kick it off by hosting their annual Healthy Kids Day.

To set kids up for a summer of success, the YMCA is encouraging families to “help kids be kids” with their Healthy Kids Day event on Saturday, April 30. The free event will begin at 11 a.m. and run till 1 p.m. at the Great Johnstown Community YMCA located at 100 Haynes Street and is being sponsored by Howard Johnson by Wyndham.

There will be multiple activities for children including arrow tag, corn hole, esports, little ninjas and more to help motivate and teach families how to develop and maintain healthy routines at home. Kids will also be able to explore the Johnstown Fire and Police vehicles.

“At the Y, we believe in the potential of all children and each day we work to help kids find that potential within themselves,” said Shawn Sebring, CEO of the Greater Johnstown Community YMCA. “Healthy Kids Day is a fun, free community-wide event to kick off summer and remind us all how important it is for kids to stay active physically and mentally throughout the summer.”

The YMCA hopes to use days like these to get kids moving and learning. They are also offering additional tips to help all summer long.

High Five the Fruits and Veggies – Make sure kids get at least five servings of fruits and veggies each day, the minimum number nutritionists recommend for healthy childhood development. And to keep kids’ taste buds evolving, have everyone in the family try at least one bite of a new fruit or vegetable at least once a month.

Read Together – The summer is a great time to enjoy books with summer program participants—and 30 minutes a day goes a long way! Take trips to the local library or create a family reading challenge to see who can log the most minutes of reading. Encourage youth to create their own stories as well.

Get Moving! – Activities that require movement also help kids flex their mental muscle. Use materials in unique ways: ask youth to build models, manipulate tools or develop their own theatrical scenes.

Play Together – Play may be the best way to prevent childhood obesity. By putting more play into your family's day, you will soon find yourself getting the activity that will have your family feeling energized and strong.

Make sleep a priority – Doctors recommend 10-12 hours of sleep a day for children ages 5-12 and 7-8 hours per night for adults. Sleep plays a critical role in maintaining our healthy immune system, metabolism, mood, memory, and learning.

This year will be the 30th anniversary of the Healthy Kids Day initiative nationally as they continue to improve health and well-being for kids and families.