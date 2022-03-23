BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The annual Hee Haw-style show is returning to the Claysburg area on April 8 and 9.

A night of country humor, songs, and guest performances is set to begin at 7 p.m. at the Claysburg High School auditorium presented by the Claysburg Rotary Club. The show returns after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Pre-sale tickets are available, starting at $9 for adults and $7 for students, from the Claysburg Boy and Girl Scouts, Peggy’s Diner, Lighthouse Hardware, and the Claysburg Library. Tickets at the door will be $10 for adults and $8 for students. Children under five get in free.

On Friday the 8th, Wills Mt. Cloggers, Stacy Cowher, B B and J, Shining Starz dancers, 5 DC and Cindy and Clayton John will be guest performers. Then on Saturday the 9th The Caldwells, Horseshoe Cloggers, Stacy Cowher, Evan Potter and Jazalyn Claycomb, Country Traditions and Cindy and Clayton John will perform. Both nights will also feature songs by the Claysburg Community Chorus, under the direction of Dan Crist.

Hee Haw was a television show that featured country music with a mix of humor. The show aired on CBS from 1969-1971. The event looks to bring the corn-pone humor from the show for an evening of fun family entertainment.