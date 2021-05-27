Heavy Pa. Turnpike traffic expected over Memorial Day Weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) projects more than 2.1 million motorists will be on the roads throughout Memorial Day Weekend. Nearly 1 million more than last year.

“While many of our customers are returning to the roadway after more than a year, we are seeing concerning trends showing that many who are driving now are forgetting their safe-driving behaviors,” Pa. Turnpike CEO, Mark Thompson said, in a press release.

The turnpike will have patrols and teams spread throughout the state to ensure driver safety. This means responding to both travelers in need of assistance and those driving dangerously or illegally.

To help ease the flow of holiday traffic, the turnpike will suspend any maintenance work and have all available lanes open in each direction. This pause will start at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 27 through 11 p.m., Monday, May 31.