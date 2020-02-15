“Hearts of State College” banners put up throughout downtown

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The State College Sunrise Rotary Club is celebrating Valentine’s Day throughout the month.

When you drive through downtown State College, you’ll see their “Hearts of State College” banners.
Each features a love note from significant others to one another, parents to children and more.
There’s 6 on College Avenue, 4 on Beaver Avenue and 1 Allen Street.
Each message costs $50.
The rotary club will use the money to benefit local community and non-profit groups.
The banners will stay up till’ February 28th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss