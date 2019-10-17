Hearing scheduled for ‘Cat Cafe’ in State College Borough

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ)– Discussions on a feline-friendly cafe in State College Borough are moving forward.

The Borough plans to have a public hearing, December 2, where they will discuss changing zoning to allow a cat cafe along the Urban Village District off West College Avenue.

The cafe would serve food and beverages, but also have a special place for customers to interact with cats, that could be be adopted.

Currently the district’s zoning allows for cafe’s in the area, but not overnight animal boarding.

The proposed ordinance would allow for animal boarding and have vet and health requirements, like keeping the cats in areas separated from food.