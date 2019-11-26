Hearing hosted at PSU on guns and domestic violence

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Monday, at Penn State Main Campus, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) hosted a hearing on domestic violence incidents involving guns.

This was the fourth hearing from a series of five across PA that seeks to have in-depth discussions about different types of gun violence and what can be done to prevent such acts.

Monday’s hearing featured representatives from two different panels: law enforcement and those concerned for victims.

Part of their discussions will be utilized by the PCCD in moving forward to make recommendations to Governor Tom Wolf for gun policies in PA.

“We wanna develop recommendations for things that can get done that’s gonna have an impact on the prevention, reduction of gun violence and better ways that we can intervene to help communities around the Commonwealth,” said Mike Pennington, Executive Director for the PCCD.

He said they’re currently looking at the gun policies of other states, including “Red Flag Laws” (that allow a court to remove guns from someone considered to be a danger) when considering their recommendations.

“We don’t have a side in this… the charge for our special counsel is to look at all different types of perspectives, look at the issues… diverse options from everyone.,” Pennington said.

He told WTAJ that the PCCD is still in the process of gathering feedback and data across the state will having final recommendations to Governor Wolf by March, 2020.