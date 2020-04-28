Healthcare system staying hopeful despite low patient numbers, will start performing elective surgeries

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health will start to allow hospitals across the state to perform elective surgeries and procedures.

Penn Highlands Healthcare adjusted their staffing levels due to lack of patients, only seeing about 65% of their pre-pandemic numbers. Until they can treat more patients, the furloughed employees will not return.

“We anticipate our volumes to get back to pre-COVID-19 level probably six to 12 months from now,” Chief Operating Officer Mark Norman said.

Norman said people are focusing on other priorities rather than seeking healthcare, which affects the staffing levels for the system.

“Very much like any business, we staff our facilities based on the volume, so as volumes begin to increase, that will justify more staff and being able to bring back those furloughed employees,” he said.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Russell Cameron said he hopes performing elective procedures will bring patients back.

“There is a variety of surgery that comes to mind: orthopedic surgery, specifically joint surgery and sports related surgeries, and ophthalmology surgeries have really not been done at all,” he said.

As different parts of the state could be reopening soon, Cameron warned that COVID-19 is unpredictable.

“We’re learning more about the virus all the time. We do feel that another surge may happen, and we’re prepared for that, and we’ll continue to update our policies and safety precautions as needed,” he said.

The COO added they expect their net revenue to be down about 40% for the month of April.