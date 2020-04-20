Healthcare Heroes: A special video to say thanks

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) – This weekend near Talleyrand Park in Bellefonte, a special video was shown on a large projection screen saying “Thank you” to all healthcare heroes working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was made by Holovision, a company who makes holographic projections.

They say it’s important to send this message of thanks.

Justin Melanson of Holovision told WTAJ: “This is our way of saying thank you for all our first responders and health care, professionals.

“They’re putting their health on the line to respond and serve other citizens,” stated Ralph Stewart, Bellefonte Borough Manager.

The video started at dusk and played until 10 p.m.

Another video is in the works to be shown at Mount Nittany Health in State College.