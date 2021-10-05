Health center to offer COVID testing, vaccinations in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Hyndman Area Health Center, located on Fifth Avenue in Hyndman, Pa., will offer COVID testing and a vaccine clinic Friday, Oct. 8.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., both COVID testing and vaccinations will be available to those who scheduled an appointment. To schedule an appointment, call the clinic at 814-842-3206 and dial extension 148.

For more information on other services that the Hyndman Center offers, visit their website.