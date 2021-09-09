Heading to Beaver Stadium? Monitor real-time traffic on 511PA

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) encourages all motorists who plan on attending Penn State home football games this season to monitor real-time travel information online via 511PA.

Starting on Saturday, Sept. 11 with the home opener against Ball State, travel information will be available for every game at Beaver Stadium. Information will be posted on Thursday before the game and remain posted until the Monday after.

Travel times and alerts are provided for each parking zone: West Zone (access via Atherton Street to Park Avenue); East Zone (access via U.S. 322/I-99 to Park Avenue); North Zone (access via Fox Hollow Road); and South Zone (access via University Drive and Porter Road from College Avenue/U.S. 26).

Users can see incidents, construction, weather forecasts and alerts, traffic cameras, and traffic speeds on the map. The page also includes the 2021 Beaver Stadium Parking Map.

“By providing this real-time information, motorists can more easily plan the route that works best for them as they travel to this exciting event,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said.

PennDOT’s Central Region Traffic Management Center is also supporting Penn State Football game days by posting real-time travel information on dynamic message signs and transmitting audio messages on highway advisory radio systems to assist travelers.