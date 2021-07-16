Head-on vehicle crash in Huntingdon, 5 people transported

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — FIve people were transported to the hospital after a head-on crash this morning.

Two vehicles collided around 7 a.m. on Hill Valley Road in Cromwell Township, according to Huntingdon County dispatch. A helicopter was called to transport people to the hospital.

Crews are still on scene as of 8:30 a.m.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

