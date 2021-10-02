Head-on collision leaves one dead in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– One is dead after a head-on collision that occurred at 11:25 a.m. earlier this week, Sept. 26 on Dorsey Avenue in Clearfield County police report.

Zackary Miller, 25, of Irvona, was traveling along the roadway when his 2010 Ford Fusion drifted into the other lane and hit a 2020 Chevy Silverado head-on. Police say that Miller was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Both cars involved were disabled and towed away at the scene. Crews that responded to the crash were Pennsylvania State Police Clearfield, Glendale VFD, Irvona EMS, Discount Towing, Lacue’s Towing and the Pennslyvania Department of Transportation.