Have fun in the snow with WinterFest in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– With temperatures not going to get warm anytime soon, come on out and enjoy the snow on Jan. 29 and Jan. 30 in Clearfield County.

Clearfield’s WinterFest is returning for the weekend and is hosted by Clearfield YMCA with plenty of activities for the family.

There will be tons of events each day for individuals to partake in. Starting off events for Saturday is a 5k at 10 a.m. and also a dog show to end the day at 3 p.m. Sunday’s events will begin at 11 a.m. with an ice harvest exhibition and will end at 4 p.m. with the Polar Bear Plunge. There will also be lessons throughout the day such as ice skating and also what to do if someone falls through the ice. A full list of events can be found below.

Saturday Jan. 29

10 a.m.- Freeze Your Gizzard 5k run

10:30 a.m.- Take ice skating lessons

12 p.m. Cornhole tournament, teams must pre-register at the YMCA

12:30 p.m. Take cross country skiing lessons

3 p.m.- Dog show

Sunday Jan. 30

11 a.m.- Ice harvest exhibition

12:30 p.m.- Learn about ice fishing

1 p.m.- Kids’ snow derby begins atop Avalanche Hill

1:30 p.m.- Learn what to do if someone falls through ice

2 p.m.- Slinging frozen salami

3 p.m.- Bring your bikini or speedo for the “almost” naked mile

4 p.m.- Annual Polar Bear Plunge, register by calling the YMCA at (814)-765-5521

Clearfield WinterFest- “almost” naked mile

Clearfield WinterFest- Kids’ snow derby

Clearfield WinterFest snowman building

Clearfield Winterfest Polar Bear Plunge

There will be a concessions stand open for both days of WinterFest. Ice skate rentals, snowshoes and cross-country skis will be available.