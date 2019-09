STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Yesterday, a small section of downtown state college could be described as little Havana.

That’s according to the organizer of Havana fest which took place on South Fraser street in the Borough.

The man who put it together says he gave it a Cuban flavor because he’s part Cuban, but all of the Latin countries were represented.

The event featured a full Cuban meal and live music and dancing from Colombia, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico.