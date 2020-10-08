Haunted Car Wash Set to Open in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Most people take their cars through the car wash from time to time, but one business in Altoona is cleaning your car while giving you a scare!



Later this month, Superior Detailing & Accessories will be hosting a haunted car wash. It’s a way to enjoy some Halloween fun while staying socially distanced in your car.



As you make your way through the line, spooky creatures will pop up. Food trucks, a movie showing and a bonfire will also be available.

The owner of the facility said it’s a great way for people to try something they’ve never done before.



“I want people to come out and the community to come out in the area – have some fun adventure out into something different for Halloween I’m sure you’re going to really have a great time we’ve got a lot of stuff set up that’s really going to spook a lot of people and just do some different things you know just put some smiles on people’s faces while we’re going through a pandemic and some hard times right now,” said Anthony Evangelisto, owner of Superior Detailing & Accessories.

Anthony says this is the only full-service car wash in the state that is doing this. The haunted car was is set to open on the weekends of the 23rd and 24th and the following weekend on the 30th and 31st from 7 to 10 p.m. The cost is $10 per car.