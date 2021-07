The image is the Brookside hockey rink from the arson investigation

CAMBRIA COUNTY Pa. (WTAJ)– Hastings Borough Police are investigating an arson that took place at the Brookside Hockey Rink.

According to police the arson happened June 19 at the hockey rink along Edgewood Drive.

Anyone with any information regarding the arson should contact the police department at 814-247-8756 or by private message.