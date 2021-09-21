Harvestfest returns to DelGrosso’s Park to close out summer season

This sign marks one of the entrances into Delgrosso’s Amusement Park

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 34th annual Harvestfest will take place at DelGrosso’s Park from Saturday, September 25 to Sunday, September 26.

“We are celebrating thirty-four amazing years of Harvestfest this year! This annual fall festival is a showcase for delicious food, creative crafts, and great family-friendly entertainment,” General Manager and President of DelGrosso’s Park, Carl Crider Jr., said.

On both days, park grounds will open at 8 a.m. with craft and vendor shopping beginning at 10 a.m. On Saturday, vendors and the park will close at 8 p.m, on Sunday, vendors will close at 7 p.m. and the park will close at 8 p.m.

A $6 admission fee includes rides and entertainment and a petting zoo. The Harvestfest is the last chance to get in on park rides and entertainment as the week is the final operations of the season at DelGrosso’s.

A schedule of performances throughout the weekend can be found below:

11 a.m. – Middle Earth Studios Unicorn Theater Puppet Show (Barnyard stage)

12 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Balloon Artist, Miss Choo (Murf’s stage)

12 p.m. – Square Dancing Group, The Swinging Squares (Midway stage)

1 p.m – Rockland Road (Main stage)

2 p.m. – Middle Earth Studios Unicorn Theater Puppet Show (Barnyard stage)

2 p.m. – Square Dancing Group, The Swinging Squares (Midway stage)

3 p.m. – Rockland Road (Main stage)

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Balloon Artist, Miss Choo (Murf’s stage)

Harvestfest will feature more than 150 Craft and Food Vendors. Fall food favorites like apple butter, apple dumplings, pierogis, and much more are all on the menu.

More information can be found on DelGrosso’s Facebook page or their website.