Harvest Fest held at Delgrosso’s this weekend

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The weather made it seem like summer, but the Harvest Fest at Delgrosso’s Amusement Park was still filled with fans of the fall.

Lots of people gathered to enjoy their favorite fall-time foods, fresh produce, and lots of pumpkins.

Stephanie Sleeman started volunteering to help kids with pumpkin decorating 6 years ago with her dad and she still does it every year.

One year i did it by myself and before that ,my dad came with me and helped me do it. My dads doing fine but he’s gotten to the point where he’s old and retired.” Stephanie Sleeman, Volunteer

There was plenty of entertainment including magic shows, a petting zoo and military reenactments as families walked through the festival enjoying the sun and getting ready for the leaves to change.