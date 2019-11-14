Harvest brings fourth Pennsylvania dispensary to Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — Harvest Incorporated opened its fourth Pennsylvania dispensary in Johnstown on Tuesday.

It is now the second dispensary in Johnstown, joining Beyond/Hello.

Harvest C.E.O., Steve White, says the opening of this location will help them to better serve the qualifying patients and caregivers with top-notch and trusted cannabis.

The three other Harvest locations are in Scranton and Reading, Pa.

Harvest is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is located on 339 Main Street.

Head of Corporate Communications, Alex Howe, says that they are all about helping their patients.

“Harvest’s mission is to improve lives through the goodness of Cannabis and what that means is we focus on the patients that walk through our doors and can really benefit through the plant and might be using harsher alternatives to deal with various ailments.”

Harvest is planning on opening another location in Harrisburg.