Hartman Festival returns for second year to help raise funds for Diven Park

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Who’s up for some cornhole and 3-on-3 basketball? Well, get your teams ready, because registration for the two tournaments is currently open for Huntingdon county’s second annual Hartman Festival!

It’ll be a block party, starting at 9 a.m. on Aug. 14 at Diven Park in Mount Union.







According to the founder of Skillz Training, Kahlil Fortson, the day will be filled with food vendors, carnival games, a dunk tank and even a 60-foot obstacle course! But the best part he says is that all the proceeds will be going right back into the community.

“Everything that is generating money essentially will go towards the renovations of Diven Park. So the money for our renovations this year will be to eliminate half of the unused tennis court and to expand the parking lot. There’s an estimate of $30,000 to make it happen,” said Fortson.

While Fortson admits that it’s a lofty goal, he says he’s confident in his community, that they’ll achieve it.

“We need the unity in the community, I always say that. Each helping hand certainly bears its weight,” said Fortson.

If you’d like to help out by donating towards the renovations, click here.

Or to sign up for one of the festival’s tournaments, click here.