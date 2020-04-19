Harris Township Lions Club honors frontline workers with sign

BOALSBURG, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local Lions Club chapter wanted to honor people who are working on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Harris Township Lions Club and Boalsburg Community put up a sign that thanks health care professionals and staff, first responders, retail workers, and delivery personnel.

You can find it as you pass through the intersection of South Atherton Street and Church Street in Boalsburg.

The sign also encourages people to keep doing their part.

“There are so many organizations wanting to thank the frontline responders,” Doreen Diehl, Secretary of the Harris Township Lions Club, said. “We felt the need to do the same for Centre County and our community.”

We’re told the sign will remain up until the pandemic is over.

Diehl said they hope to bring it back a year from now to remind everyone what we’ve all gone through.