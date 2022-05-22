BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man was killed Thursday in Bedford County after he went down an embankment and was thrown off his motorcycle, according to state police.

Chadwick Ewald, 46, of Bedford was driving his 2019 Harley-Davidson Sportster on Quaker Valley Road in East Saint Clair Township at 3:08 p.m. when he failed to take a left hand curve and hit a highway reflector, according to the crash report.

He then continued down an embankment before being thrown off his bike for 40 yards, state police reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene.