Harbor Freight Tools heads to Clearfield Co., applicants wanted

FILE – In this Dec. 10, 2020 file photo, a “Now Hiring” sign hangs on the front wall of a Harbor Freight Tools store in Manchester, N.H. U.S. employers cut back sharply on hiring in December, particularly in pandemic-hit industries such as restaurants and hotels, as soaring virus infections and government restrictions weakened the economy that month. The number of available jobs rose slightly and layoffs fell, according to the Labor Department’s Tuesday report, known as the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Harbor Freight Tools signed a deal to open a new location at 1802 Daisy Street in Clearfield late this summer.

“The new store will bring additional retail to the area as well as several new jobs. We are pleased that Harbor Freight is willing to make such a significant investment in our County,” the Clearfield County Commissioners Office said, in a statement.

According to the press release, construction has already begun at the new location using local workers and companies from the surrounding area.

“We’ve been looking to open a location in Clearfield for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” Senior Vice President, Real Estate and Construction for Harbor Freight Tool, Trey Feiler said, in a press release.

Along with opening the store, Harbor Freight is expecting to bring between 25 and 30 new jobs to the community. These positions include Sales and Logistic Supervisors, Senior Associates, Sales Associates and seasonal opportunities.

“In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Clearfield area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team,” Feiler continued.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online at the Harbor Freights website and search “Clearfield, PA” for available jobs.