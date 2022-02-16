Happy Valley’s Got Talent to return this April

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Can you sing? Or dance? Or maybe you just have your own unique talent, no matter what, the Happy Valley’s Got Talent event wants to see what you got!

The Happy Valley’s Got Talent event returns as they are going Hollywood. The event, which will benefit the Tides Program, will be held on April 2 as they will be showcasing talented performances ranging from singing and dancing to theatrical and even comedic acts from community members.

For those that want to be part of the show, you can submit an audition tape showcasing your talent by Feb. 27 for a chance to be in the show. Please send audition tapes to klc129@psu.edu.

If you want to attend the event, which is being held at the State College Theatre, you can purchase tickets on their website, $28.50 for adults and 12.50 for children under 12.

Those who are in attendance must follow the State College Borough mandates and CDC guidances as all patrons, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear masks while in State Theatre.