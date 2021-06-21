Happy Valley Restaurant Week kicks off today

Centre County, Pa. (WTAJ) – Foodies, get your taste buds ready! It’s officially Happy Valley Restaurant Week, which means all week long, restaurants throughout Happy Valley will be serving up quite the mouth-watering dishes.

According to organizer Maggie Anderson, the event is a spin off of New York Restaurant Week.

“So participating restaurants will be offering up one special unique dish that really gives the chefs the chance to show their creativity,” said Anderson.

State Burger Co. is one restaurant that didn’t hold back from going all out.

“There’s a really fabulous milkshake that they just completely decked out and clearly had so much fun with it. It literally has a piece of cake on top,” said Anderson.

After a tough year on businesses due to COVID-19, Anderson says her hope is that the week will really bring the community out.

“So eaters get to go out and taste new things from maybe their old favorite places, or places they’ve never been to and support our Happy Valley restaurants,” said Anderson.

For a look at all the participating restaurants, click here.

