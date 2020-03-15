Happy Valley Brewing Company offering Mac & Cheese, apple for 50 cents

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Happy Valley Brewing Company is offering school age kids up to 12th grade a lunch meal that includes a small order of mac & cheese and an apple for 50 cents.

The deal offer begins Monday, and ends on Friday. The deal is being offered from 12 pm-2 pm. It will only be available as a to-go option.

In a post on Facebook, the brewing company says: “We are trying our best to keep you healthy and occupied.”

The company also says in the post that they are hoping to add “affordable grab & go features as well as a first and hopefully brief family style dinner delivery & lunch for 2 delivery.”