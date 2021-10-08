Happy Valley and Iowa City go cone-to-cone in Ice Cream Bowl

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — There’s more than just a win on the line this weekend as Penn State Football plays Iowa. The area’s destination marketing organizations are going cone-to-cone in what they’re calling the ‘Ice Cream Bowl’.

It all started with a challenge from the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau (HVAB) to Think Iowa City.

“It’s a very friendly challenge,” said Dave Gerdes, vice president of sales & marketing for HVAB. “We’re part of a cooperative marketing council of destination marketing organizations in the Big 10.”

The losing team has to send the opponent a gallon of ice cream from their local creamery. In Happy Valley, they’ll scoop up Berkey Creamery, and in Iowa, Heyn’s Ice Cream.

“As home to the famous Berkey Creamery, we are a bit biased in Happy Valley when it comes to ice cream. Still, we know we will savor every bite of Heyn’s Ice Cream after the Nittany Lions emerge victorious in Saturday’s game,” said Fritz Smith, president and CEO of HVAB, in a statement.

Iowa, on the other hand, is ready to try some Berkey flavors.

“The sweet taste of victory will be even sweeter with some ice cream from Pennsylvania,” said Josh Schamberger, Think Iowa City president, in a statement.

This isn’t the first match up for HVAB. They were sent cheese from Wisconsin and a southern hospitality gift basket from Auburn.

“We have yet to get our package from Bloomington [Indiana], but I’m sure the surprise will be well worth the wait,” said Gerdes.