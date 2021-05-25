Happy Valley Adventure Bureau to receive tourism grant

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tourism in Centre County took a hit over the past year due to the pandemic, but as events return the area, the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau is working to actively promote the return of visitors.

To help, the Centre County Commissioners approved a grant of $49,000 for the Adventure Bureau through the American Rescue Plan.

The group will receive the funding in June.

The Commissioners are also working to provide funding from the American Rescue Plan for medical providers who were able to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic.