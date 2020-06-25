Happy Valley Adventure Bureau give out first round of Tourism Grants

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau in State College gave out their first phase of tourism grants this afternoon accumulating to $387,000.

Visitor’s Bureau CEO and President Fritz Smith says it is important to help businesses, especially through the coronavirus pandemic.

“Being able to get this money out into the community to help some great projects move along, probably means more this year then I think in the past,” said Smith

The Visitor’s Bureau adds that 10 additional tourism grants will be considered for funding in November, when the second round of grants will be given out.

HVAB received 61 requests from 56 organizations that totaled more than $1.4 million.