PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau announced the recipients of their 2022-2023 tourism grants on Thursday.

Through a partnership with the Centre County Board of Commissioners, the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau awarded over $636,000 in grant funding.

A record number of 75 applications were submitted to the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau.

56 applicants were ultimately chosen to receive funding.

“Part of the goal of this campaign would be to encourage people to hang in there and feel good about themselves and stay in this industry and know that there are people who appreciate them,” CEO and President Fritz Smith said.

The announcement was made at The Rowland Theatre in Philipsburg, which received $25,000 in funding for a new roof.