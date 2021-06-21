Happy Valley Adventure Bureau announces over $461,000 in tourism grants

CENTRE COUNTY Pa. (WTAJ) – The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau revealed their 2021 Tourism Grant recipients at the Bellefonte Train Station, Monday.

$461,300 will benefit 45 different organizations events and projects throughout Happy Valley.

Commissioner Steven Dershem says the funding will allow for Centre County to make an economic comeback from the pandemic.

“Whether you live in Aaronsburg or Philipsburg, whether you live in State College, or Snow Shoe, there’s lots to do now. Let’s get out and get it done. We need to get those heads in the bed, we need to get people visiting again. The vibrancy that tourism brings to our community is immeasurable,” said Dershem.

President and CEO of Happy Valley Adventure Bureau Fritz Smith echoed his sentiments.

“It’s onward and upward. We’ve turned the corner….we were on track to break records in 2019 and I think we’re picking up right where we left off,” said Smith.

